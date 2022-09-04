Dubai: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 game of the Asia Cup, India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the India and Pakistan bowling lineups. Dravid admitted that Pakistan’s bowling lineup is very strong, but added that Indians have also done the job well.

More than Dravid’s words, a hilarious incident during the press conference created buzz on social media. While explaining how good Indian bowling has been, Dravid got stuck with a word. He wanted to use the word ‘Sexy’ but stopped himself from using the word.

“Yes, they bowled well, I won’t deny that. Of course they are a good bowling side. But we also bowled well to restrict them to 147,” Dravid said.

“Yes, sometimes in the numbers, it will show that someone bowled at 145 kmph, someone at 147 kmph, but at the end of the day, bowling analysis is most important.”

“Whether you are bowling at 135 or 145 or 125, whether you are swinging the ball or not, you are judged by the results,” Dravid said.

“And bowling analysis of our fast bowlers was also pretty good. So I respect their bowling, certainly, but I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well,” he said.

Dravid then started the sentence with “Might not be as..” but stopped midway.

“Wanted to use the word, but I can’t use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can’t use it,” Dravid said, to the amusement of the reporters present.

A reporter then asked Dravid if the word he wanted to use was “exuberant”.

“No, not ‘exuberant’. It’s a little bit… four letters, starts with ‘S’, but ok,” he said, drawing more laughs from those present.

“We might not look glamorous, but we have got some guys who produce results,” Dravid concluded his answer.

It’s actually funny and sad at the same time that #RahulDravid can’t say the word ‘sexy’ in public, especially in such a harmless context like this! pic.twitter.com/37bD1oBZ3M veee (@sonder_being) September 4, 2022

India defeated Pakistan in the group stage game and they will be keen on continuing the winning run. Meanwhile, they have been dealt with an injury blow as Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament.