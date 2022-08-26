New Delhi: Team India tasted great success under the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri duo. It all started when Anil Kumble stepped down as India’s coach after the team’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. Reports were circulating that Virat Kohli was not happy with Anil Kumble’s stringent rules and regulations and played a significant role in Kumble’s ouster from the team.

Ravi Shastri joined the team amidst the crisis and took the team to great heights, including twin Test series wins in Australia. Shastri stepped down as India coach after the T20 World Cup 2021 and Rahul Dravid took over the responsibility of the new head coach.

This was the time when things started to go south for Virat Kohli. The Indian stalwart stepped down as India T20I captain amidst poor run with the bat. He was then sacked as ODI skipper before he gave up the Test leadership as well. Things hasn’t improved for Kohli yet as the batter is struggling to get over his lean patch and questions are now being raised on his slot in the team as well.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria opined that Virat Kohli might have stepped down from leadership due to the new coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI secretary Sourav Ganguly. “Virat kohli went very well with coach Ravi shastri and he had a very good bonding with him. He(Shastri) used to back him. But now after the developments of Sourav Gangly who came in and then Rahul Dravid coming from NCA, he didn’t had a very good time,” he told News 18 Cricketnext in an exclusive.

“Anil Kumble was one of the finest spinners of India and he performed at the highest levels, but he didn’t had good ties with Kohli.”

“Both Kumble and Dravid are from Bangalore, south of India, and both are like high-structured cricketers. They are like pretty big big guns and Rahul Dravid has done so well for Team India. He got under-19 cricketers winning tournaments for Team India, but he was not going that well with Virat Kohli because Virat Kohli is like ‘If I want to do it, I will do it.'”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be eyeing to shrug off his poor form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. India will take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on August 28