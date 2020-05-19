India Test opener Mayank Agarwal, despite getting a lot of runs in the domestic circuit, had to wait for long before getting his maiden call-up for the national team in 2018/19. He credited former cricketer Rahul Dravid for helping him keep all negative thoughts away.

“I was getting runs you know. I got massive runs that Ranji Trophy season and for India A. I did have a word with Rahul bhai. I told him I was getting thoughts of sometimes not getting picked,” Agarwal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast on ESPNcricinfo.

Mayank also revealed the words Dravid had told him to keep him motivated.

“I very clearly remember him telling me ‘Mayank these are the things that are in your hands. You have worked hard, you have gotten here. You are as close as you can get. Selection is not in your hands’. And I totally agreed with him. Theoretically, you understand that but practically it’s not easy.

“But he put forth few things – ‘What is to say that the coming October and November is not going to be different from September. If you think otherwise you will get into a negative mind frame it’s you who is going to lose out and nobody else’. So I remembered that talk and that kept me going,” Mayank added.

The Karnataka-born recalled thanking Dravid after getting his maiden call.

“When I got the call I was elated and I called him up and thanked him.”