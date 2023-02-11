Rahul's Selection Is Based On Favouritism: Venkatesh Prasad Openly Criticize KL Rahul

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed KL Rahul for his inefficient performances and called them well below par.

The pacer had also said (about Rahul) that his average was 34 after playing 46 tests, which is quite ordinary and doesn't suit a player of such high standards who has been playing international cricket for 8 years.

However, he also considered that he was an exceptionally talented player.

KL Rahul has been struggling with his form for a very long time, despite getting chances again and again. That is one of the primary reasons that Venkatesh Prasad thinks that his performance is based more on favouritism than on his own merits.

Although Rahul scored a fifty against Sri Lanka in the recently ended ODI series, he has not been able to make it to the big score in a long time. His performance has become the epicentre of criticism not only for the fans but for various cricket experts, pundits, and former players as well.

KL Rahul recently got married to the Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in a private ceremony in Mumbai. He has been named for the Border Gavaskar Trophy and made it to the playing XI in the 1st Test despite having tough competition, but still failed to deliver the desired result.

KL scored just 20 runs in the first inning and fell prey to debutant Todd Murphy, who picked up 7 wickets in the first inning.

India won the test match by an inning and 132 runs and is leading the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 1-0.

