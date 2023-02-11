Rahul's Selection Is Based On Favouritism: Venkatesh Prasad Openly Criticize KL Rahul
The pacer had also said (about Rahul) that his average was 34 after playing 46 tests, which is quite ordinary and doesn't suit a player of such high standards who has been playing international cricket for 8 years.
I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul's talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can't think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..contVenkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren't allowed to.Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja .Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari.Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
Rahul's selection is not based on performance but favouritism . Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances.One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren't vocal despite seeing such favouritism.. Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn't want to rub the captain of a franchisee wrong way,as in today's age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don't want to be told truthVenkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
