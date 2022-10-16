Melbourne Weather Forecast: India is set to take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. With just about a week to go before the blockbuster clash, the buzz around the match has reached its peak.

Gone are the days when Pakistan used to crumble under pressure against India. The Babar Azam-led side of late has dominated the Men in Blue, especially in knockout games. Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup 2021, their first win in a World Cups against India, and then beat them again in the Asia Cup recently.

Pakistan will go into the match with a slight advantage, having knocked them out of the Asia Cup not so long ago. However, counting out India, despite their recent bowling concerns, will be a big blunder as the team is one of the favourites to win the title.

The IND vs PAK match is the USP of T20 World Cup 2022 and the tickets for the same were sold with seconds of being put on sale. A jam-packed MCG is expected on October 23. However, in disheartening news, there are high chances that the match maybe curtailed or even abandoned due to rain.

As per the weather forecast of Melbourne on October 23, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall. The chances of rain on October 23 is as high as 70 per cent. The state of Victoria is about to go under a wet spell which is expected to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma recently revealed that he has already finalized the playing XI for the Pakistan game. “I don’t believe in last-minute decisions. We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don’t believe in a last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well”, said Rohit during the ICC Press Conference

However, in case the match is reduced, Rohit may want to access the conditions and make changes to the playing XI.