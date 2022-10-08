New Delhi: Team India is currently competing against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Proteas are leading the series by 1-0 after thrillingly winning the first match by 9 runs.

The Men in Blue’s ODI squad consists of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and many more. While players like Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi can make their potential debut in the ODI series against Proteas.

Shikar Dhawan-led side has landed in Ranchi for the 2nd ODI to be played on Sunday. The Indian side was welcomed in a really flamboyant and traditional manner. Fans were really excited from the sight and were cheering for them.

They would be having a task of leveling the series as losing the second ODI would mean losing the series. There’s another roadblock in between India’s victory apart from the Proteas man and that is rain once again. There is a 25 percent of chance that it might rain on Sunday.

The weather there is expected to be cloudy and stormy. Rainfall is expected around 6 am to 8 am and 11 am to 10 pm. The Lucknow ODI was also reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain and if this repeat, we can expect a similar end to second ODI.

Team India did perform well but Shikhar Dhawan and company got to do better if they want to save this series and go ahead to Delhi for the 3rd ODI with series leveled at 1-1. Dhawan and Gill need to give team a good start and take the pressure off the middle order.