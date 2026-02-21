Rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup 2026

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 between Pakistan and New Zealand washes out due to rain.

Rain had the final say in the opening Super Eights contest of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday, as it forced the abandonment of the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Both sides were left to share the points after persistent showers prevented a ball from being bowled.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had won the toss and elected to bat first, but no sooner had the decision been made than drizzle swept across the ground. Covers were quickly brought on, and puddles formed on the square, making conditions unplayable. Match officials waited through the evening, but with rain showing no signs of relenting, the inevitable call of abandoning the game was made.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

The playing conditions of this tournament for the International Cricket Council (ICC) require a minimum of five overs per side for a result to be declared. The cut-off time for a shortened contest was set at 11:10 pm, but the weather never cleared. With no reserve days in the Super Eights – they are only available for the semifinals and final – the fixture was abandoned and ‘no result’ was marked against it.

Weather forecasts had already raised concerns before, with Accuweather predicting cloudy skies and a high chance of evening showers in Colombo. Pakistan had cancelled training on Friday due to rain, and Saturday’s conditions confirmed fears that the weather could play a decisive role in the tournament’s early stages of Super Eights.

The washout leaves both teams with one point each in Group 2, a scenario that could complicate their path to the semifinals. With England and Sri Lanka also in the group, shared points may prove costly in what is expected to be a tightly contested race to enter the semifinals.

Pakistan had made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman for Khawaja Nafay. New Zealand opted for three alterations, with captain Mitchell Santner returning after missing the previous game against Canada due to a stomach issue, while Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi were also recalled to strengthen the bowling attack.

Both sides now turn their attention to their remaining fixtures. Pakistan face England on February 24 and 28 respectively, while New Zealand meet Sri Lanka on February 25 before clashing against England on February 27. The washout was a disappointing outcome for fans and players alike, as the first Super Eights match ended without a contest due to rain not relenting.

With IANS Inputs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/