Rajasthan IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Rajasthan IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of the squad, retained players, released players for Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: The secret to do well in IPL is having a good Indian players in the side and that's what Rajasthan Royals showcased under Sanju Samson's leadership in IPL last year, when for the first time in the inaugural edition they managed to reach the final of IPL.
Even though they were unable to bag the title to give a fitting tribute to Shane Warne, they showed a lot of promise, and this year could finally be year, where RR fans wait for second IPL title can come to an end.
Rajasthan Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Released Players List for IPL 2023
Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Rajasthan
Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore), Joe Root (Rs 1 crore), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 50 lakh), KM Asif (Rs 30 lakh), Abdul PA (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (Rs 20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh), Kunal Rathore (Rs 20 lakh).
Rajasthan Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.
