Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Drops Riyan Parag, Fans Celebrate With Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Rajasthan Royals Drops Riyan Parag, Fans Celebrate With Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Social media has been flooded with hilarious memes after Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals dropped Riyan Parag from the playing 11

Updated: April 23, 2023 4:22 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bangalore: Social media has been flooded with hilarious memes after Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals dropped Riyan Parag from the playing 11 for IPL 2023 match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore that is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Riyan Parag has been a part of Rajasthan Royals for the past couple of years but lately has failed to perform. Fans were extremely disappointed with his performance and were constantly trolling him after every failed outing on the field

RR has struggled with getting runs from their middle order and Riyan Parag was one of the big reasons behind it. His spot in the batting line-up is crucial but he has not been able to utilize it.

Sanju Samson after the toss said that they are going with an unchanged playing 11 but when the player list came out, Parag was not a part of it. "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on," said Samson after winning the toss.

Memes On Riyan Parag

RCB vs RR Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dre...

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIN vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 11 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sc...

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals L...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf To Play As Impact Player

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By Master Blaster That May Never Be Broken | Watch

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By ...

Advertisement