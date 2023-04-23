Bangalore: Social media has been flooded with hilarious memes after Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals dropped Riyan Parag from the playing 11 for IPL 2023 match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore that is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Riyan Parag has been a part of Rajasthan Royals for the past couple of years but lately has failed to perform. Fans were extremely disappointed with his performance and were constantly trolling him after every failed outing on the field

RR has struggled with getting runs from their middle order and Riyan Parag was one of the big reasons behind it. His spot in the batting line-up is crucial but he has not been able to utilize it.

Sanju Samson after the toss said that they are going with an unchanged playing 11 but when the player list came out, Parag was not a part of it. "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on," said Samson after winning the toss.

