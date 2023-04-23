Rajasthan Royals Drops Riyan Parag, Fans Celebrate With Hilarious Memes On Twitter
Social media has been flooded with hilarious memes after Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals dropped Riyan Parag from the playing 11
Social media has been flooded with hilarious memes after Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals dropped Riyan Parag from the playing 11 for IPL 2023 match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore that is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Riyan Parag has been a part of Rajasthan Royals for the past couple of years but lately has failed to perform. Fans were extremely disappointed with his performance and were constantly trolling him after every failed outing on the field
RR has struggled with getting runs from their middle order and Riyan Parag was one of the big reasons behind it. His spot in the batting line-up is crucial but he has not been able to utilize it.
Sanju Samson after the toss said that they are going with an unchanged playing 11 but when the player list came out, Parag was not a part of it. "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on," said Samson after winning the toss.
Memes On Riyan Parag
finally seeing no riyan parag in playing 11. #RRvRCB #RRvsRCB #IPL2O23
RR fans : pic.twitter.com/UAovlagrdu
Vedhaviyaas || 19 (@Vedhaviyaas5) April 23, 2023
Riyan Parag dropped from Rajasthan's playing XI.
RR fans: #IPL2O23 | #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/8Lztyg8PNP
Saurabh (@that_cric8guy) April 23, 2023
Very happy
Riyan Parag not in payling Xl and also not in impact player list
thank you Rajasthan royals management ??
Khatm okay tata bye bye goodbye Riyan Parag #RRvRCB #RCBvsRR #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/id3jbNPTqN
Durgesh Singh Mertiya ??? (@DurgeshsMertiya) April 23, 2023
Riyan Parag got dropped #RCBvsRR
mood rn ? pic.twitter.com/pRhNBC8hMu
Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) April 23, 2023
Riyan parag's mood today pic.twitter.com/SgdYR62AUh
UgmaRam #HallaBol ?? (@ugma_ram_) April 23, 2023
RCB vs RR Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Substitutes: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif
