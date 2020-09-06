Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Schedule: RR India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

Rajasthan Royals, into their 11 year in the Indian Premier League, have been pretty inconsistent ever since their title triumph in the inaugural edition.

RR, who finished seventh last year, released more than 10 players ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. Later, they bought back Jaydev Unadkat and Oshane Thomas, and appointed New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi as their spin bowling consultant.

With the inclusion of Unadkat and Thomas, and other pace bowling options in Tom Curran, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye and Ankit Rajpoot, the Royals are well stocked.

Their batting has been strengthened by the purchases of David Miller and Robin Uthappa, both of who are capable of playing big knocks.

Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2020 Schedule

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – September 22, Sharjah (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab – September 27, Sharjah (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – September 30, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – October 3, Abu Dhabi (3:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – October 6, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – October 9, Sharjah (7:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – October 11, Dubai (3:30 PM IST)

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – October 14, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – October 17, Dubai (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – October 19, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – October 22, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – October 25, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals – October 30, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – November 1, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)