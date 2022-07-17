Rajasthan Royals Posts Hilarious ‘Munna Bhaiya’ Meme After Hardik Pandya Dismisses Jason Roy, Ben Stokes

Manchester: India and England are battling out in the final of the ODI series in Manchester. India got off to a great start after opting to bowl as Mohammed Siraj removed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks in his first over to leave England reeling at 12-2. Post the wickets, Ben Stokes and Jason Roy counter-attacked the Indian bowling with a 54-run partnership. Rohit brought Hardik Pandya into the attack and he put India back on top with the wickets of Ben Stokes and Jason Roy.

Hardik Pandya didn’t bowl much in the last few years but he has been a revelation since IPL 2022. In the ODI series, Hardik has bowled exceptionally well, picking up 4 wickets so far. He was brilliant in the T20I series as well and accounted for five wickets in two games at an average of 12.50. In addition, he has been batting really well. An in-form Hardik is a massive boost for team India.

Meanwhile, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals posted a hilarious meme after Hardik Pandya dismissed Ben Stokes and Jason Roy.

Everytime Hardik Pandya comes in to bowl: pic.twitter.com/oIkFmeVTR5 Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 17, 2022

Despite an early collapse, England have recovered well to reach 184-5 at the time of writing in 34 overs. Jos Buttler is batting on 59 while Liam Livingstone is at the other end on 14. India need to remove these players as both of them has the skills to take the game away from India. Meanwhile, England will want this partnership to flourish and post a big score in front of India.