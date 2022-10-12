New Delhi: The Indian team is all geared up to go all-out in the T20 World Cup. The team will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup title, having won the maiden edition of the tournament. India have played well in ICC events but the elusive trophy has eluded them.

In fact, they have not won an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy. This is Rohit Sharma’s first ICC tournament as India captain and he will be keen to lead the team to a win.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent has reached Australia and started their preparations for the World Cup. The team has played one game against Western Australia and is lined up to play face the same team again. on October 13. They will then take on Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup warm-ups.

Meanwhile, star India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently posted a snap of R Ashwin playing chess on the phone during his free time. Rajasthan Royals also posted the snap of Surya’s story and captioned ‘Master of utilizing free time’. The pic has gone viral and the netizens are giving hilarious reactions to it.

Meanwhile, Ashwin might not be an automatic starter in the Indian team with Yuzvendra Chahal being the primary spinner. Ashwin recently featured in the T20I series against South Africa but failed to pick even a single wicket.