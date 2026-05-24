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Rajasthan Royals Qualification Scenario Explained: How RR can reach IPL 2026 playoffs

Here’s the complete RR qualification scenario ahead of their high-pressure clash against Mumbai Indians.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Published On May 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals playoff scenario

Rajasthan Royals playoff scenario

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will enter their final league-stage match against Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) knowing that a win will secure their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

RR still have their fate in their hands, while Mumbai Indians are already out and will be playing for pride on Sunday.

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With the playoff race entering its final stage, Rajasthan cannot afford any mistakes against a struggling MI side in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter.

Rajasthan Royals aiming to finish strong under pressure

Rajasthan Royals have had mixed results in recent matches, but they still appear to be carrying better momentum compared to Mumbai Indians.

RR have struggled for consistency in the second half of the season, yet the team has continued to show flashes of dangerous cricket, especially with the bat.

Rajasthan will fancy themselves to dominate again with their aggressive batting order, given the smaller boundaries and batting friendly conditions on the cards.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remains RR’s biggest weapon

While youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has impressed with his attacking starts this season, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the biggest threat in the Rajasthan batting lineup.

The Indian opener has an outstanding record against Mumbai Indians and has already punished their bowling attack earlier this season.

In Guwahati, Jaiswal smashed a brilliant 77 off just 32 balls against Jasprit Bumrah and company, virtually deciding the game inside the powerplay itself.

The left-hander now returns to a venue where he had scored his maiden IPL century three years ago. Interestingly, his second IPL hundred also came against Mumbai Indians the following season.

RR need more consistency from middle order

Despite their strong top-order performances, Rajasthan Royals will still need better contributions from captain Riyan Parag and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Both players occupy key middle-order positions but have struggled to consistently control games during crucial phases this season.

While Jurel has occasionally failed to accelerate when required, Parag is still searching for rhythm after a stop-start campaign.

Rajasthan Royals qualification scenario explained

The qualification equation for Rajasthan Royals is simple heading into their final league game.

RR are currently on 14 points and a win over Mumbai Indians will take them to 16 points, which will guarantee a playoff spot.

Punjab Kings are currently on 15 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders can finish with a maximum of 15 points. Delhi Capitals can only reach 14 points, meaning they are no longer a direct threat to Rajasthan’s qualification chances.

However, if RR lose to Mumbai Indians, they will be eliminated from the tournament. In that case, Punjab Kings will move ahead in the playoff race, while KKR could also stay alive if they win their final match. Net Run Rate could then become decisive between PBKS and KKR.

Mumbai Indians look to end disappointing season on positive note

Mumbai Indians may already be out of playoff contention, but the five-time champions will still be determined to end their campaign with a victory.

MI have also won only two of their last five matches and have endured a frustrating season overall. However, playing at home could still motivate them to spoil Rajasthan Royals’ playoff hopes.

With pressure completely on RR, Mumbai Indians could approach the contest with freedom and look to finish the season on a winning note.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR or PBKS, Who would be the better opponent for SRH in the Eliminator?

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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