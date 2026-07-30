Rajasthan Royals reveals the bowler Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fears, video goes viral

The Indian team played their last T20I series against Zimbabwe. There, the new captain, Shreyas Iyer, showcased his impressive strategies and helped his side to win the first series, under his leadership.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines in Zimbabwe series, wins Player of the Series

During this series, there were many moments and players who were in the highlights. However, there was one player who showcased a great performance throughout the series and reflected his class and skills as well. Before this Zimbabwe tour, he got the chance to play against England.

He got selected for the team after his spectacular performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Yes, you guessed it right, the star was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was in talks for his absolute brilliance. Sooryavanshi reflected on his impressive performance for the Men in Blue in the Zimbabwe series.

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Speaking about his performance against Zimbabwe, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played all three matches and scored 151 runs. The Indian team fans witnessed his iconic knock of an 81-run as well in the T20I series.

His great performances played a big role for the Indian team as they won the series against Zimbabwe with a clean swap 3-0. In the series, Sooryavanshi won the ‘Player of the series’ award as well.

Also Read: ‘Thank you for believing in me’: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to coach Achrekar on Guru Purnima

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi names the bowler he wouldn’t want to face

After the series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), posted a video on their social media, which went viral. Well, it’s time to find out what was so interesting in the video?

Basically, it was an interview where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared his confident side and opened up about the bowler he would never want to bat. The interviewer asked the question to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: “One bowler you would not want to bat against?“

To which he replied: “No one till now.”

This mindset helped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to move forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as well. If we discuss his performance in the tournament, Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 matches and won the Orange Cap as well in the tournament.

From Vaibhav being starstruck the first time he met Ravindra Jadeja to the two becoming best friends in Pink. Only the IPL could write this story 💗😂 pic.twitter.com/7CA4Ze96sG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 29, 2026

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan