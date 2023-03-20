Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparations For IPL 2023, Hits Towering Sixes During Training Camp

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparations For IPL 2023, Hits Towering Sixes During Training Camp

Rajasthan Royals will face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2 during their first match of IPL 2023.

Updated: March 20, 2023 10:13 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Star Indian batter Sanju Samson, who is not a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ODI series against Australia has joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The Rajasthan Skipper can be seen batting in the nets, showcasing his batting style and hitting towering long sixes. Samson was not picked in the Indian squad, despite being fit.

The Rajasthan Royals have kicked off their preparations for this year's megaevent and Sanju has already joined the team's camp in Jodhpur.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the 28-year-old cricketer, who was not selected in India's ODI squad can be seen hitting big sixes during the training camp.

Here is the video:

Sanju was a part of Indian squad against Sri Lanka during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on January 3, 2023. During the match he got injured and has been out since then. He joined the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to complete his rehabilitation process, and after getting fully fit, joined the RR camp in Jodhpur.

Sanju finished the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League as the second-leading run scorer for his team and ninth overall. He appeared in all 17 matches for RR and scored 458 runs, which came at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79.

Rajasthan Royals will face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2 during their first match of IPL 2023.

Also Read

More News ›
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparations For IPL 2023, Hits Towering Sixes During Training Camp
Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition
WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of Upcoming Season
He Is Weird When It Comes To Eating: Ex-CSK Batter Reveals MS Dhoni's Strange Eating Habits
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparations For IPL 2023, Hits Towering Sixes During Training Camp

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparation...

WI All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad

WI All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Revelations Abo...

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni'...

WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years

WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A...

Rohit Sharma Heaps Massive Praise For Mitchell Marsh, Says 'Definitely In Top 3 & 4 When It Comes To Power Hitting'

Rohit Sharma Heaps Massive Praise For Mitchell Marsh, Says '...

Advertisement