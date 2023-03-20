Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Begins His Preparations For IPL 2023, Hits Towering Sixes During Training Camp

Star Indian batter Sanju Samson, who is not a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ODI series against Australia has joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The Rajasthan Skipper can be seen batting in the nets, showcasing his batting style and hitting towering long sixes. Samson was not picked in the Indian squad, despite being fit.

The Rajasthan Royals have kicked off their preparations for this year's megaevent and Sanju has already joined the team's camp in Jodhpur.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the 28-year-old cricketer, who was not selected in India's ODI squad can be seen hitting big sixes during the training camp.