Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs… for using mobile phone in dugout

Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder has been fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

ACSU issues show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

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BCCI not satisfied with Bhinder’s explanation

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) was not satisfied with Bhinder’s explanation, leading to him being fined and being given a warning over the violation.

‘He can have a mobile but not in the dugout”: Devajit Saikia

“This violation happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where our anti-corruption unit in Guwahati took note of the violation and issued him an explanation notice on April 12. He was given 48 hours to respond as Romi Bhinder was found or seen carrying his mobile to the dugout area.

“He can have a mobile in his hand but he cannot take it to the dugout area, so an explanation was sought and Romi Bhinder responded within the stipulated 48 hours. The anti-corruption unit examined his reply and found it to be not satisfactory.

“Therefore considering the fact that this is his first time he has done this violation of the IPL PMOA protocols, the anti-corruption unit decided to impose him a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and also issued a warning to him not to repeat this kind of breach or violation of the IPL PMOA protocols in future,” said Saikia to IANS on Friday.

PMOA guidelines clearly prohibit phone in dugout

According to the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) guidelines found on IPL’s website, “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

Romi Bhinder’s long association with Rajasthan Royals

Bhinder has been associated with RR since the league’s inception in 2008 and also serves as a local guardian for Sooryavanshi, 15. He was even with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when RR was banned from participating in the competition in 2016 and 2017 seasons.

BCCI hopes this serves as a deterrent

“On behalf of BCCI, I can just say and we hope that this should be a deterrent for all other stakeholders who are part of the IPL to strictly adhere to the spirit of rules and follow the IPL PMOA protocols,” added Saikia.

RR to face KKR next

RR, the IPL 2008 winners, are currently at the third position in the points table, and will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)