What about Chennai? They have already won 9 games and look like a team which is unbeatable so far. They now have a chance to rest some of their key players as they have already qualified for the playoffs and looks like they will finish in the top 2 as well. Suresh Raina has been out of form for them this season but their coach Stephen Fleming has thrown his support behind the left-hander and he expects him to come strong sooner than later. What will be the team changes? We will find out.