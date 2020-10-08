Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 23rd Match LIVE Streaming Details

RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Rajasthan will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi on Friday. RR have lost their previous three matches and are struggling with their batting. DC, on the other hand, are putting up impressive performances across departments. However, they are not taking anything for granted against RR.

Pacer Harshal Patel reckons every team is extremely competitive and therefore, not advisable to sit back and relax.

“I think every team in the IPL is extremely competitive, and that’s why the quality of cricket is unparalleled. So when it comes to players like Jos Buttler, Steve Smith or (Sanju) Samson, you just have to focus on executing your skill. You do the planning in your team meetings, and when you get onto the field it’s all about execution,” said Patel in a press release issued by Delhi Capitals.

“We’re just talking about how we can get better even though the last game we put on quite a clinical performance but the conversation has always been around what else we can do to get better, what else we can do to close out the small mistakes that we’re making.

“We just want to get better as the tournament progresses. Everyone who’s been around in the IPL knows that the second half of IPL is one of the most difficult parts of the tournament. So we don’t want to get complacent, don’t want to relax we just want to keep our focus and try to get better by putting in the efforts.”

RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 23

When: October 9, 7:30 pm IST (Friday)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Full T20 Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh