Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper,  says that they will bowl first. Adds that all the games here have been high-scoring. States that this is a good pitch and hopes that they chase the score down. Goes onto say that they have not been good in the Powerplay. Says that they need to bat better in the Powerplay! Informs they are making 2 changes as Rajpoot and Curran go out for Aaron and Tye. Â