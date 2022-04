Lucknow are coming on the back of three wins. They are making a solid statement in their first ever campaign. The depth on display has been unreal. Ayush Badoni is the man to watch out for. Rajasthan do have a good mix of bowlers at their disposal. Also, with the form Yuzvendra Chahal is in, he can do wonders in the middle overs for them. A lot of exciting match-ups coming up. Stay tuned for the toss and more updates.