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RR vs MI IPL 2026: Big question over Hardik Pandya’s availability

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

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By Yash Chauhan

Last Updated on - April 7, 2026 6:18 PM IST

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