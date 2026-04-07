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RR vs MI IPL 2026: Big question over Hardik Pandya’s availability
RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.