What would Rajasthan do? They have lost 7 of their 11 games and another defeat would mean that they won’t have much breathing space. In their last encounter against Hyderabad, they were going well with the bat but failed to get going towards the end. They started well with the ball as both the openers were removed by Archer very early but after that, it was just one-way traffic. They had no response to the amazing batting of Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar as the duo handed them an 8-wicket defeat. Well, that’s past now and Rajasthan would like to forget it and put on a collective performance to get past strong Mumbai.