Few players will play against their former team. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Navdeep Saini who were part of Bangalore in the previous season will wear a different colour jersey this season. Chahal has already made his mark while Saini and Devdutt Padikkal are yet to display their true potential. It will be a bit emotional for them but in the end, two points are what matter the most. Bangalore will be hoping Glenn Maxwell returns to their playing XI, if he does it will only make their batting stronger. While Rajasthan will want to stick to their plans and continue to perform the same way. They will aim to remain unbeaten.