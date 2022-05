Pitch report – Matthew Hayden is near the playing area and starts by saying that this place is amazing and over 100,000 people are expected to watch this game in the stadium. Adds that the boundaries are not as big as the ground looks but the boundary pockets are a little bit bigger. Shares that it’s been too hot out there and the groundsmen have done well to prepare a pitch which is devoid of any cracks and it has an even covering of grass. The Aussie feels that it’s a good one for batting and ends by informing us that the average winning score here is 175.