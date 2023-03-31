Rajasthan To Win IPL 2023? Ex-ENG Skipper Backs Sanju Samson & Co. To Become Champions
New Delhi: The biggest T20 tournament in India is all set to start on March 31, Friday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Chennai taking on defending champions Gujarat in the opening game. In total, 10 teams will compete against each other in order to win the trophy. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan has already predicted the winning team even before the start of the tournament.
Surprisingly, neither the four-time champions Chennai nor the record five-time IPL title winners Mumbai were at the top of his list. Instead of that, the Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are predicted by Vaughan to win the IPL in 2023.
He made this prediction of the IPL winners in a tweet. Can't wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it's going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023," he tweeted.
In IPL 2023, Rajasthan have retained Jos Butler, the highest run-getter in IPL 2022 with 863 runs in 17 matches, and skipper Sanju Samson (their second-highest run getter in the tournament in IPL 2022), and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, and also purchased English stalwart Joe Root.
Under Sanju's leadership, Rajasthan went on to qualify for the finals last year. They faced the Gujarat Titans in the finals but were not able to win and ended as the runners-up of the cash-rich league last season.
