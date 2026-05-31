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Rajat Patidar credits Virat Kohli as ‘Kohli Bhai’ for guiding RCB to second IPL title

The RCB skipper also revealed that the team's plan was clear from the start - they wanted to chase and knew the surface would favour the team batting second.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 01, 2026, 05:16 AM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 05:16 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 05:16 AM IST

Rajat Patidar Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar credited Virat Kohli for playing a massive role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful title defence in IPL 2026. The RCB captain said Kohli not only helped him improve his batting technique but also stood like a pillar for the younger players in the squad.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Prize Money: RCB become champions and earn huge, GT also cash in as Orange & Purple Cap amounts revealed

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Patidar, who scored over 500 runs this season, went out of his way to thank the senior star for his constant support.

The way I look at my batting, I try to work on where I can improve, against pacers especially. I got a lot of ideas and help from Kohli bhai. Whenever I see him, he’s always there for the team and all players. He goes to the young players even if they’re nervous approaching him,” Patidar said about team-man Kohli.

Patidar reflects on second title win

After leading RCB to back-to-back titles, Patidar admitted that memories of last year’s triumph came flooding back as he walked into the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final. However, he made a conscious effort to stay in the present.

It feels superb. There were a lot of memories from last year but we had to stay in the present. Don’t have words to express but feeling good,” Patidar said.

The RCB skipper also revealed that the team’s plan was clear from the start – they wanted to chase and knew the surface would favour the team batting second.

Plan was clear, it was easier to chase. We wanted to get their (GT’s) top-three. Our bowlers throughout the tournament have been superb. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Josh) Hazlewood, Rasikh (Dar), Krunal (Pandya), Sheppie (Romario Shepherd), all have been superb.”

From injury replacement to two-time champion

Patidar reflected on his incredible journey, recalling how he had postponed his marriage four years ago after being called up as a replacement player. He admitted that even he wouldn’t have believed the script of his career if someone had told him back then.

Never dreamt I’d win two (IPLs) for RCB. It’s all written. Last year, there was a lot of pressure. This year, we were confident. All were in a good frame of mind as compared to last year. Pre-tournament prep was very good for me.”

As a special touch, Patidar ended his post-match interaction by addressing RCB fans in Kannada, saying: “EE salanoo cup namdu (The Cup is ours again).”

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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