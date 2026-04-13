Rajat Patidar gives big update on Virat Kohli fitness after RCB’s win over MI

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar gives fitness update on Virat Kohli after 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Patidar also praised team effort and Wankhede atmosphere in IPL 2026.

Rajat Patidar big update on Virat Kohli fitness after RCB win over MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar provided a positive fitness update on star batter Virat Kohli after his team’s 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

After suffering a slip-up against Rajasthan Royals, RCB bounced back strongly with a convincing win. Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar all scored magnificent fifties to power RCB to a massive 240 for 4. Mumbai Indians fell short by 18 runs, finishing at 222 for 5, despite a stunning 71 not out off 31 balls from Sherfane Rutherford, which included nine sixes and one four.

Notably, Virat Kohli did not take the field and was seen sitting out wearing a jacket.

Patidar’s update on Virat Kohli

Speaking after the post match about reports of a possible injury to Virat Kohli.

“I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now,” Patidar said.

Patidar praises team effort and Wankhede atmosphere

About the win, Patidar highlighted the clarity given to the batters and spoke about the electric atmosphere at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

“Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium – that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort.“

On his preference between facing spin or pace, both of which he has dominated this season.

“To be honest, people used to say that I love playing spin, but if someone asks me, I would say I love playing pace. And the playing pace on this track, I think it’s a very good track to play for a fast bowler. So I think I love facing fast bowling,”Â Patidar said.

Patidar’s impressive stats this season

Against spin this season, Patidar has faced 59 balls, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 218.94, with nine fours and 11 sixes, being dismissed twice. Against pace, he has scored 66 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 206.25, including two fours and seven sixes, being dismissed once.

Patidar is the joint-highest six-hitter this season along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (18 sixes) and is the second-highest run-getter with 195 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 214.28, including two fifties.