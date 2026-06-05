Rajat Patidar makes big STATEMENT on MPL after leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles

After another successful IPL season, Rajat Patidar has returned to domestic cricket and believes tournaments like the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) are crucial to producing future stars. The Gwalior Cheetahs skipper feels the league has become a valuable platform for young players looking to make a name for themselves and earn opportunities at higher levels.

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MPL helping young players reach bigger stages

Speaking after leading Gwalior Cheetahs in their opening match of MPL Season 3 against Ujjain Falcons at the Holkar Stadium, Patidar praised the impact the competition has had on cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the batter, several players who featured in the league have gone on to earn IPL contracts and establish themselves in professional cricket.

“At least 10-11 players from here are now playing in the IPL, and around 5-6 new players have emerged through this league. Many players have not only got opportunities but have also gone on to dominate at higher levels. It’s a really good sign for cricket,” Patidar said.

Patidar credits league for strengthening Madhya Pradesh cricket

Over the last few seasons, MPL has provided consistent exposure to young talent from across the state. Patidar believes the tournament has helped bridge the gap between grassroots cricket and the professional level.

The 32-year-old, who has become one of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest cricketing success stories, feels the competitive nature of the league is helping players develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the next stage.

Holkar Stadium remains a special place for Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain also spoke about his emotional connection with the Holkar Stadium, where his cricket journey began.

Despite playing at some of the biggest venues in world cricket, Patidar admitted that returning to Indore always brings back special memories.

“Whenever I come to the Holkar Stadium, I always enjoy it because I started my career from here. I have a lot of memories attached to this ground,” he said.

Gwalior Cheetahs skipper delighted by fan support

Patidar was also pleased with the turnout for the tournament opener and thanked the fans for creating an energetic atmosphere.

He believes strong crowd support can inspire players and help the league continue growing in popularity.

“The atmosphere was really good. It was great to see so many fans coming to watch the match. Their support motivates all the players, and I am sure the crowd will keep growing as the tournament progresses,” Patidar added.

Patidar returns after historic IPL triumph with RCB

Patidar entered the MPL on the back of a memorable IPL 2026 campaign. Under his leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL title and lifted the trophy for the second consecutive season.

The win made him only the third captain after Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to win back-to-back IPL titles, joining an elite club of captains.

Patidar, who is leading Gwalior Cheetahs in MPL Season 3, will hope to continue his winning run and motivate another squad of young cricketers from Madhya Pradesh to dream big.