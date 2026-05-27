Rajat Patidar reveals the mindset before facing Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 qualifier 1, says…

The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. Where RCB defeated GT by 92 runs and became the first finalist of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar’s match-winning knock guides RCB to IPL 2026 finals

There’ is no hesitation to call this match ‘a one-sided game‘ as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reflected their dominance, since the start of the match. First, RCB captain and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his impressive batting performance and incredible knock, Rajat Patidar, played a crucial part in this important game.

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If we open up on his impressive knock against Gujarat Titans, Patidar scored 93 runs unbeaten off 33 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 281. His batting performance played a crucial part for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they posted 254 runs on the board and got momentum at the beginning of the match.

Meanwhile, while Gujarat Titans’ chasing time, the RCB bowlers did their best to stop GT early in the match, before reaching the total. Each player contributed their best in the match and got an important wicket in the match. This victory gave a big boost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as it will help them to move forward to the finals of the tournament with great confidence.

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Rajat Patidar backs the team for its impressive batting performance

Reflecting on the victory of his side, Rajat Patidar reflected on the team’s impressive batting performance in the crucial match: “It was a super game for us, and the way, especially the batsmen have dominated in this game, the way everyone was striking with intent, I think that was good for us. It is not a clear plan (to go after the GT bowlers), but I think we are ready for it because you have to show some body language that we are coming for you. So I think that was there in every batsman. So we had a chat in the meeting. We have to give a good body language and the attacking mindset. It was a big stage, qualifier 1, and the way we played, the way we dominated in this game, I think that was superb.“

He opened up in his match-winning innings against Gujarat Titans, “I think the way of my batting is similar (to the rest of his team). I think starting, I take a few balls, 8-10 balls, to see how the wicket is behaving and what the ball is doing. And after that, I think I have a clear mind about how I have to go about it, and I am not worried about my wicket. I always like to put the bowler under pressure.“

Also Read: RCB storm into IPL 2026 final as Rajat Patidar destroys Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1