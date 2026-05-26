Rajat Patidar’s blazing 93 helps RCB to highest total in IPL Playoff history against GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced one of the greatest batting displays in IPL playoff history as they piled up a massive 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Led by skipper Rajat Patidar’s sensational unbeaten innings, RCB completely dominated the GT bowling attack and rewrote the tournament record books.

Patidar played a breathtaking knock of 93 not out from just 33 deliveries and stayed till the end to push Bengaluru past the previous highest total in IPL knockout history. The RCB captain attacked from the moment he arrived at the crease and never allowed the Titans bowlers to settle.

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Patidar destroys GT attack

The right-hander smashed five boundaries and nine sixes during his explosive innings. His clean striking turned the momentum fully in RCB’s favour as Gujarat struggled badly under pressure.

One of the biggest moments of the innings came when Patidar tore apart Kulwant Khejroliya in a 28-run over. The left-arm pacer had no answers as the RCB skipper cleared the ropes repeatedly to leave the Titans camp stunned.

Kohli, Krunal provide strong support

Before Patidar’s late assault, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya had already laid a solid platform for Bengaluru. Both batters scored 43 runs each and kept the scoring rate high through the middle overs.

Kohli looked fluent during his stay and added important runs at the top, while Krunal’s aggressive approach helped RCB maintain momentum before Patidar exploded in the death overs.

RCB create IPL playoff history

With 254/5 on the board, RCB registered the highest total ever recorded in IPL knockout matches. The score went past Gujarat Titans’ 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

The batting effort once again highlighted RCB’s power-packed lineup and their ability to deliver under pressure on the biggest stage of the tournament.

Brief Scores

RCB 254/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 93* off 33, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43) vs GT. Jason Holder picked up 2/39.

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