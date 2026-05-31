Rajat Patidar’s successful captaincy helps RCB win back-to-back titles in IPL titles

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Gujarat VS Bengaluru 155/8 (20.0) 161/5 (18.0) Royal beat Gujarat by 5 wickets Last Wicket: Tim David c Jos Buttler b Arshad Khan 24 (17) - 132/5 in 13.6 Over

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Finals: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and became the winners of the tournament. This was the second consecutive title for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB bowlers shine as GT manage 155/8 in IPL 2026 Final

Rajat Patidar is one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he helped his side to break a long-time curse and won back-to-back titles in the tournament. Both titles came on the same ground. The first title was won against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the second one was against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). Now, it’s time to discuss this highly intense match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the toss and decided to bowl. The decision was the perfect one for them on Ahmedabad’s pitch. RCB pacers showcased a brilliant performance in this match by dismissing star duo Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan early. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood sparkled their magic and dismissed them to get a push in the match.

Not only this, Nishant Sandhu and Jos Buttler also failed to score runs in this match. Sandhu scored 20 runs off 18 balls, including three fours. Meanwhile, Buttler scored 19 runs off 23 balls and gifted his wicket to Krunal Pandya. Washington Sundar gave hope to Gujarat Titans’ fans by smashing 50 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours. His impressive batting performance guided his side to a competitive total of 155 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Speaking about RCB’s bowling performance in the final, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each in this important game. Meanwhile, Rasikh Salam Dar played heroically for his side by taking three wickets and stopped Gujarat Titans from a decent score.

Virat Kohli’s record fifty powers RCB to IPL 2026 glory

Now, let’s discuss Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chasing performance, which helped them to win their second title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli helped their side to get a good start at the beginning. Venkatesh played some good shorts at the beginning of his innings as he scored 32 runs off 16 balls, including four fours and two sixes. On the other hand, his partner and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli smashed his fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 25 balls.

Gujarat Titans bowlers tried to make their comeback in the match as they dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya early in the match. But, Tim David and Virat Kohli’s crucial partnership ended all the hopes for Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans tried their best to win this match for their fans at their home ground. However, Rajat Patidar’s impressive captaincy and smartness helped RCB to win the second title at the same ground.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kagiso Rabada shine with top IPL 2026 honors

Let’s discuss the players who showcased a great performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and won some prestigious milestones in the tournament. We witnessed an epic performance by the 15-year-old star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is known for his attacking approach and iconic knock in the tournament. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won three big awards. Sooryavanshi won the ‘Orange Cap’ in the tournament by scoring 776 runs. He achieved another milestone as he had the best strike rate in the tournament (237.31). Meanwhile, star Gujarat Titans pacer, Kagiso Rabada won the ‘Purple Cap’ in the tournament as he took 29 wickets.