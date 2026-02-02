BCCI fully endorses ICC’s stern warning as Pakistan boycotts India clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan boycotts India clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, ICC fires a warning, BCCI's VP Rajeev Shukla endorses it.

Pakistan cricket team

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been rocked by a major controversy following Pakistan’s decision to boycott its group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s selective boycott announcement

The Pakistan government issued an official statement approving the national team’s participation in the tournament but explicitly barring them from taking the field against India. This move is viewed as a protest in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the event after the ICC rejected its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka over security concerns.

Pakistan will compete in their other group fixtures: against the Netherlands (February 7 at SSC, Colombo), USA (February 10 at SSC, Colombo), and Namibia (February 18 at SSC, Colombo).

ICC issues strong warning

The International Cricket Council (ICC) responded firmly, describing the selective participation as contrary to the spirit of global sporting events. The governing body emphasized principles of sportsmanship, integrity, competitiveness, and fairness, warning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of potential punitive sanctions if the boycott proceeds.

The ICC urged the PCB to reconsider, highlighting long-term implications for cricket in Pakistan.

BCCI endorses ICC’s position

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla backed the ICC’s stance, stating that the board fully agrees with the emphasis on sportsmanship. Speaking to reporters, Shukla said:

“The ICC has issued a big statement on this subject. It has highlighted element of sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI will not make any comment until we speak to the ICC.”

"The ICC has issued a big statement on this subject. It has highlighted element of sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI will not make any comment until we speak to the ICC."

India’s team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, is expected to travel to Sri Lanka and follow protocol, with the skipper appearing for the toss. If Pakistan fails to show, the match referee will award a walkover, granting India two points.

Political reactions and broader concerns

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the politicisation of the sport on both sides, calling it “pretty disgraceful.” He criticized the denial of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (which sparked the initial tensions) as unfortunate, while describing Bangladesh’s reaction as an overreaction. Tharoor noted Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh but warned the situation is spiralling out of control.

“I honestly think this is now a wake-up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis. The ICC could be the platform for it-just say, let’s call off this nonsense… You can’t go on like this forever,” Tharoor said.

He stressed that cricket should unite rather than divide.