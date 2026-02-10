Rajeev Shukla hails ‘Victory for Cricket’ as India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match confirmed

Rajeev Shukla praises ICC efforts as India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is confirmed for 15 February in Colombo.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place as scheduled on 15 February in Colombo, Sri Lanka. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has welcomed the development, describing it as a “victory for cricket” after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to end its boycott threat.

The resolution came after intense tripartite talks in Lahore involving the International Cricket Council (ICC), PCB, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with an official announcement expected today.

Rajeev Shukla praises ICC’s efforts

Speaking to the media on 10 February, Rajeev Shukla lauded the ICC for successfully resolving the standoff.

“This is very good news for all of us. The ICC representatives went to Lahore and held talks, which yielded a positive outcome. Pakistan’s team will now take the field for the match against India on 15 February in Colombo. The ICC has prioritized cricket and deserves congratulations for ending this impasse,” he said.

Shukla added that the outcome reflects the ICC’s commitment to fairness and the spirit of the game, ensuring the tournament proceeds smoothly.

Pakistan government gives green signal

Pakistan’s government formally instructed the team to play against India. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the discussions with the ICC and other stakeholders, leading to the final approval. Reports also indicate that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake spoke with PM Sharif, urging Pakistan not to boycott the match.

How the controversy started

The issue began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns after the BCCI released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from KKR for IPL 2026. The ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to shift matches and excluded them from the tournament, replacing them with Scotland.

In solidarity, Pakistan threatened to boycott their match against India. However, after marathon talks and assurances from the ICC, the PCB has now agreed to play.

Bangladesh’s concerns addressed

The ICC has assured the BCB that no financial, sporting, or administrative penalties will be imposed for their refusal to play in India. In return, Bangladesh has appealed to Pakistan to play the match “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul thanked Pakistan for their support but urged them to participate, emphasizing the importance of the game for cricket’s global growth.

All eyes on 15 February in Colombo

With the boycott threat officially lifted, the cricket world now eagerly awaits the iconic India vs Pakistan showdown on 15 February at the SSC Ground in Colombo. Defending champions India will face their arch-rivals in what promises to be one of the most-watched matches in T20 World Cup history.

