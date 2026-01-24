Rajshahi Warriors create history, becomes BPL 2025-26 winners for the first time

Rajshahi Warriors create history as they becomes the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 winners for the first time.

Tanzid Hasan’s century and Binura Fernando’s lethal bowling (four wickets) helped Rajshahi Warriors beat Chattogram Royals by 63 runs to win the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025-26) title for the first time. Chasing a target of 175 runs, Chattogram Royals were bundled out for 110 runs. Tanzid Hasan was named Player of the Match, while Shoriful Islam was named Player of the Series.

In the match, Rajshahi Warriors, who lost the toss and came to bat, scored 174 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Chattogram Royals were all out for 111 runs in 17.5 overs.

Epic opening partnership from Sahibzada Farhan and Tanzid Hasan

The opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Tanzid Hasan provided the team with a solid start. They scored 83 runs in 10.2 overs. Sahibzada was dismissed for 30 off 30 balls. From there, Tanzid shared a 47-run partnership for the second wicket with Kane Williamson, putting the team on track for a strong total. Williamson was dismissed for 24 off 15 balls.

Tanzid smashed an explosive century

From there, Tanzid added 33 runs for the third wicket with James Neesham. Tanzid was dismissed for 100 off 62 balls, hitting 7 sixes and 6 fours. Shoriful Islam and Mukidul Islam took 2 wickets each.

Chattogram Royals collapsed before Binura Fernando’s lethal bowling

In response, Chattogram Royals surrendered to Binura Fernando’s lethal bowling, being bowled out for just 110 runs in 17.5 overs. The team had lost two wickets at 18, and Mirza Baig tried to stabilize the innings by forging a 21-run partnership for the third wicket with Hasan Nawaz.

Seven batsmen failed to reach double figures. Hasan made 11, leaving Zahiduzzaman to add 25 runs for the fourth wicket with Mirza Baig. Mirza made 39 off 36 balls, including one six and two fours, while Asif Ali contributed 21 runs. Seven other batsmen failed to reach double figures. For the Warriors, Binura Fernando took the most wickets, taking four for just nine, while Hasan Murad took three. James Neesham also took two wickets.