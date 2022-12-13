New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has accused ICC of being biased towards the BCCI. Raja said that ICC receives a large chunk of its revenue from BCCI which is why they are hesitating in taking a neutral stand on India, Pakistan cricket issues. Raja urged other cricket boards to come forward and force ICC to take a neutral stand for every member.

“They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result, I don’t think it’s going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works towards making it happen,” Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by the National.

Accusing the cricket’s governing body for being biased towards a nation, without any significant evidence, that too from a board’s chairman, can get Pakistan in trouble as ICC can take action against such bizarre comments.

India and Pakistan don’t play bilateral series anymore. The two teams last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a short limited overs series. The two boards are currently at face-off over the Asia Cup, World Cup controversy.

Pakistan are set to host the Asia Cup in 2023 but BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that India won’t be touring Pakistan for the event and they will push for a change in venue. In response to Shah’s claims, Ramiz Raja said that if India don’t come to Pakistan for Asia Cup, Pakistan will also not visit India for next year’s Cricket World Cup.

Adding further, Raja said that Pakistan is keen on playing against India but on equal terms. “Of course we need to play each other. Who wouldn’t want to watch India versus Pakistan? There shouldn’t be an excuse for Pakistan not playing in India or India not playing in Pakistan,” Ramiz added.