New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has played a significant role in bringing cricket back to the country. The Men in Green have also delivered some fine performances of late. However, at times, the team has faced the wrath of fans due to their defeats. When Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup, the team was slammed by the fans and media.

Recently, during a media interview, Ramiz Raja, citing the example of Virat Kohli, said that when Kohli scored a century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, the fans were happy despite the team not reaching the final. The anchor then gave a stunning counter reply saying that it was because the fans were waiting for the century for the last three years so it was a big moment for them.

Raja then countered saying that Afghanistan dropped Kohli four times during the inning. “What are you talking about? Four of his catches in that match were dropped, that too against a team like Afghanistan. And my point is that, if a Pakistani batter scores a century why isn’t it run in that fashion in the media?”

Ramiz Raza tried to troll Virat Kohli but got brutally trolled by Pakistani Anchor#ramizraja #ViratKohli? @imVkohli #QudratKaNizaam Credits: Samaa Tv pic.twitter.com/KnlORsFoFL Cricket Fan (@sangwancricket) October 5, 2022

The anchor then gave a hilarious reply to leave Ramiz Raja bemused. The anchor said, “The anchor again countered Ramiz saying, “Unn chaar catches chhootne ko toh main kudrat ka nizam kahungi (I would call those four dropped catches as laws of nature) because this ‘kudrat ka nizam’ is very famous these days.”

The term ‘kudrat ka nizam’ was used by pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq after the team’s loss against England in the recently concluded T20I series.