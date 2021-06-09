Ramiz Raja Compares Virat Kohli’s ICC Major Title Drought With Lionel Messi

Pakistan’s former batsman and now renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has compared Virat Kohli’s title drought with legendary footballer, Lionel Messi. India last won a major ICC trophy back in 2013 when MS Dhoni took the team to glory in the Champions Trophy in England. However, since then India hasn’t been able to go all the way in major tournaments under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Raja believes the World Test Championship final against New Zealand will be a great opportunity for Kohli to lead from the front and take his team to success. The former Pakistan batsman feels the big players step up on big stages and Kohli has a great chance to create history in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Kohli had last scored an International hundred back in 2019 in the pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and will look to bat at his best in the WTC final.

“Look at Sir Viv Richards. He always used to perform on big occasions. The WTC final will be a great opportunity for Kohli to score a ton and lead India to a trophy. He’s already among legends but leading India to the WTC trophy will be one more feather in his cap. A podium like this is a great chance for Kohli to enter into the club of ‘all-time greats’. He’s got the ability to do that. He just needs to manage his talent according to the situation,” Ramiz Raja said in a conversation with India TV.

On the other hand, Messi has won a lot of titles with his club Barcelona but he hasn’t been able to get his hands on a major trophy with playing for the national team, Argentina. Raja added that performing in big matches proves a player’s mettle.

“Some big names like Lionel Messi are still yet to win major silverware with Argentina. It’s all about temperament. Performing in big games like a World Cup final proves a player’s mettle,” Raja added.