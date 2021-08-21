<strong>Karachi:</strong> Former Test captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja may replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, the source said on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Raja didn't respond to calls and messages but media reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board has decided against giving Mani an extension after his term ends this month. <p></p> <p></p>"In the next few days, the PM will send two names to the PCB's governing board for the chairman's election and the members will elect one of them," a PCB source said. <p></p> <p></p>The source said while they were hearing the name of Rameez as one of the two candidates for the prestigious position, nothing was confirmed as yet. <p></p> <p></p>The source said initially the names of Mani and Asad Ali Khan, a senior bureaucrat had been mentioned as the two candidates for the chairmanship but now apparently the PM had decided to go for a former captain. <p></p> <p></p>"Ramiz appears to be the ideal candidate as he is well educated, well-versed, and has international contacts due to his long years as a commentator. He was also CEO of the board in the past and left due to his other commitments," the source said. <p></p> <p></p>Apparently, Imran Khan, himself a former captain under whom Rameez played the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time a former player runs the cricket affairs in the country. <p></p> <p></p>Another source said Ehsan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues. <p></p> <p></p>The government and the board have already appointed a retired judge, Azmat Sheikh as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman's post.