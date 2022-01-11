<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is set to propose an annual quadrangular series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia in the next ICC meeting in a bid to play regular international cricket against India, Express Tribune reported. <p></p> <p></p>According to Code Sports Australia, the four-nation tournament will be proposed by the former Pakistan captain in the T20I format. The arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been deprived of playing bilateral cricket due to worsening political conditions. They last played series in India back in 2012/13. <p></p> <p></p>During Najam Sethi's regime, both cricket boards planned to play six series during the 2015/23 cycle but it didn't happen. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan and India have only played in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) tournaments since 2013. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Ramiz told the publication that there is huge anticipation in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour and that he has been heartened by recent comments from Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja as he privately urges teammates to travel to Pakistan, the report said. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are due to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three One-day Internationals and one T20 international starting in early March. Cricket Australia (CA) are committed to the tour going ahead; the first visit of the Aussie side to the country since 1998.