Ramiz Raja's Scathing Attack On Najam Sethi: Has No Interest In Pakistan...

Karachi: Ramiz Raja opened up for the first time after being removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman role. The former Pakistan cricket board chairman slammed the Pakistan government for changing the whole constitution of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. Sethi is appointed as the new PCB chairman and a management committee was appointed to bring back the 2014 constitution after approval from PM Shehbaz Sharif. While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Raja stated that political interference in cricket is not justified.

“There should be no political interference in cricket. This is a highly disrespectful way of treating your cricketers,”. “The government of Pakistan changed the whole constitution of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. I have never seen this ever in my life,” Raja said.

Ramiz Raja said Najam Sethi has no interest in Pakistan and only wants authority.

“Najam Sethi doesn’t know how many months he has to stay in PCB. He has no interest in Pakistan Cricket. He only wants authority in PCB.”Najam Sethi attacked on PCB headquarter in such a manner that I was unable to take my baggage from my office. They attacked PCB like an FIA raid.” Former PCB chairman added.

Raja also opened up about the captaincy of Babar Azam and the impact of the new PCB setup on the batter’s leadership.

“I believe in an authoritative captain but Babar Azam has to bring improvement in his captaincy,” he said.

“The new hierarchy in PCB will put pressure on Babar Azam because the captain now has to work with a new management of PCB during ongoing season,” he added.