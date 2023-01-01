New Delhi: Ramiz Raja has given out a lot of controversial statements following being sacked from the post of PCB Chairman. Najam Sethi has taken over the office as the new PCB chief. Pakistan Cricket Board witnessed lots of changes in their office following the 3-0 clean sweep loss against Ben Stokes-led England in the three-match home test series.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was appointed as Interim chief selector and his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joined his selection panel. Pakistan lost two home test series in the year 2022. The first one was against Australia and the second one was against England.

During a recent conversation with Samaa TV, he made a shocking revelation that during his tenure as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board he received death threats. He told about it when he was asked about his 1.65 crores (Pakistan Rupee) bulletproof car during his time as the PCB Chairman.

He said “That car is with PCB. I didn’t buy that. My successor can also use it. I received death threat. You can’t get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That’s why I had it.”

“I can’t reveal the details about it (the threat). But it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG sahab came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That’s why I bought it,” The former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman added.