RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers T20 Match at JSCA, Ranchi 9.30 AM IST September 15:

With the IPL set to start, domestic cricket in the country is also going to start with the Raiders locking horns with the Strikers in the Jharkhand T20 League opener on Tuesday. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 15.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

S Kumar, S Prajapati, S Singh, A Kumar, R Kumar, S Dutt-Singh, K Suraj, P Kumar Singh, A Kumar Choubey, B Krishna, A Yadav

Likely 11

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar(WK), Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh

Singhbum Strickers: Arvind Kumar(WK), Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram

SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj, Vivek Anand

Singhbum Strickers (SIN): Arvind Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram, Aaryamaan Lala, Ajay Yadav, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh

