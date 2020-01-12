India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara played a magnificent knock of 248 on Sunday, his 13th first-class double century to help Saurashtra post a massive 581 for 7 declared on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Karnataka. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara, who on Saturday joined a select group of cricketing greats by smashing his 50th first-class century, in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka at his home ground in Rajkot. The 31-year-old joined an elite list of nine Indian batsmen led by the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara is already the Indian player with most first-class double centuries when he scored his 12th double ton in 2017 to go past Vijay Merchant. <p></p> <p></p>With the knock of 248 on Sunday, Pujara also became only the third player to record seven double centuries in India's premier domestic competition - Ranji Trophy. He is at joint second with Ajay Sharma two behind Paras Dogra, who played most cricket for Himachal Pradesh. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara also completed 6000 runs in Ranji Trophy during the course of his marathon knock. <p></p><h2>List of records Pujara break during his 248-knock vs Karnataka</h2> <p></p>13th First-Class double hundred (Joint-most by an Asian) <p></p> <p></p>- 7th Ranji double ton (Joint 2nd most) <p></p> <p></p>- 50th first-class century (9th Indian) <p></p> <p></p>- 2nd player with two double hundred vs Karnataka <p></p> <p></p>- 3rd quickest to 13 first-class double hundreds (198 games) <p></p> <p></p>- 4th fastest to 6000 Ranji runs (104 inns) <p></p> <p></p>He and senior batsman Sheldon Jackson (161) rescued Saurashtra with a massive 394-run stand for the third wicket after they lost their two openers for only 33 runs on the board on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara resumed the second day on 162 and raised his double ton on Sunday before being eventually dismissed for 248 off 390 deliveries with help of 24 fours and a six. In reply, Karnataka were 13 for 1 in eight overs. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Saurashtra 581 for 7 declared in 166 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 248, Sheldon Jackson 161, Perak Mankad 86; Pravin Dubey 2/80, J Suchith 2/129) vs Karnataka 13 for 1 in 8 overs.