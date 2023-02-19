Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra Thrash Bengal By 9 Wickets To Clinch Title

Saurahstra produced a clinical performance to thrash Bengal by nine wickets in the final to win the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 title, here on Sunday.

This is Saurashtra's second Ranji Trophy title in the last three seasons and they proved why they are a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit.

Bengal, who gave away a big first innings lead of 230, were overnight 169/4 in their second innings, got bowled out for 241 on Sunday, giving Saurahstra a mere 12 runs' target.

Chasing a paltry target, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. However, Saurahstra went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

After securing a big 230 runs lead, Saurashtra bowlers led by skipper Unadkat made life difficult for Bengal batters once again and dismiss them for 241 runs in the second innings. Unadkat accounted for the dimissal of six opposition batters, whereas young Chetan Sakariya picked three wickets.

By only managing to post 241 runs in the second innings, Bengal managed to set up a target of 12 runs for Saurashtra, which they achieved by losing the wicket of Jay Gohil, who got out for a golden duck.

Bengal 174-all-out and 241-all-out (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76) lost to Saurashtra 404 all-out and 14-1 (Vishvaraj Jadeja 10 not out, Harvik Desai 4 not out; Akash Deep 1/5) by 9 nine wickets.

(Inputs by IANS)