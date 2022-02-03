The first phase of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season, will start from February 10 and will end on March 15. This season will see 64 matches being played with the second and last phase of the competition will commence from May 30 and will go on till June 26, Jay Shah informed state units on Thursday.

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Delhi, Guwahati, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai and a Haryana centre are chosen as venues for the competition.

“We have spread the Ranji Trophy to nine different venues, across the country to mitigate any cross-transmission risk while also ensuring that bio-secure bubbles are not overburdened. While the persistent virus has still breached the bubble we have factored in certain contingency plans drawing from our past experience while formulating this structure,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote.

According to the format, a team can play maximum seven matches and a minimum they can play is three, across all Elite and Plate Groups. No team is being allowed to play at home, with all the matches scheduled at neutral venues.

Ranji Groupings as follows:-