Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat Creates History, Takes Hat-Trick In 1st Over Against Delhi

New Delhi: Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat made history as he became the first bowler in Ranji Trophy to take a hat-trick in the very first over of the innings on Tuesday, January 3 2023. Unadkat dismissed opener Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and captain Yash Dhull in three consecutive deliveries. He began the wicket-taking spree in the 3rd ball of the match and Delhi were reduced to 0 for 3 at the end of the first over.

Irfan Pathan – First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Test cricket. Jaydev Unadkat – First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Ranji Trophy. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2023

The first four batters in the Delhi line-up – Shorey, Rawal, Dhull and the new opener Ayush Badoni all got out for a duck as none of them had an answer to Unadkat’s accuracy. Unadkat’s bowling partner at the other end, Chirag Jani accounted for Badoni’s scalp as Saurashtra were all over the visitors like a rash.

By the end of his second over, Unadkat had added two more wickets to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

He was instrumental in Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy title this year, ending as the highest wicket-taker for his state with 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 3.33.

In his Test recall, Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets in the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh. The 31-year-old was in his element as his experience of bowling on flat pitches was visible that added to Bangladesh’s batting woes. India won the series 2-0 and currently stand in the second position in the World Test Championship table.