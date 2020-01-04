Prithvi Shaw suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. Shaw was immediately taken off the field and subsequently underwent an MRI scan.

Shaw ended up hurting himself while diving to prevent an overthrow during the third session of the opening day’s play. However, Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav later revealed the youngster is looking in better shape.

“He (Shaw) looks better. Looking at him on the ground, it was not looking good but now I think he is looking good. Later on I will get to know from the physio on what exactly the situation is (with regard to him),” Yadav told reporters after day’s play ended.

Shaw is part of India A’ squads for the tour of New Zealand for which the team departs on January 10. He has been included for both the four-day and limited-overs fixtures to be played there.

The 20-year-old is bidding to make a comeback to the India squad after having missed the Australia tour due to an ankle injury and in 2019, he was handed a backdated suspension by the BCCI for failing a doping test.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were bowled out for 194 in 55.5 overs with Yadav hitting 77. Shashank Attarde was the next best scorer with 35 while opener Shaw struck 29.

Vasuki Koushik was the pick of the Karnataka bowlers taking 3/45 while Prateek Jain, Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun took two wickets apiece. At the close of play, the visitors were 79/3 with opener Ravikumar Samarth unbeaten on 40 while captain Karun Nair was yet to open his account.