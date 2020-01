Ranji Trophy, Round 4, Day 1 Wrap: Gill Controversy in Delhi, Maharashtra Bowled Out For 44

Delhi’s allrounder Kunwar Bidhuri and legspinner Tejas Baroka restricted Punjab to 266 for eight after Shubman Gill grabbed headlines for arguing with an umpire in a Ranji Trophy match on Friday. Bidhuri (3/62 in 13 overs) and Baroka (2/34 in 10 overs) put the brakes on scoring on the opening day of the Group A match. Skipper Mandeep Singh’s painstaking (81 off 181 balls) was the only saving grace for the hosts.

Services bowled out Maharashtra for 44 with medium pacer PS Poonia returning figures of 5/11 in their Ranji Trophy match here on Friday. By stumps on the opening day, Services took full control of the Group C game by taking a 97-run lead at the Air force Complex Ground in Palam.

Poonia, who got his wickets in 10.2 overs, was complemented by Sachidanand Pandey (3/18) and Diwesh Pathania (2/13), as Maharashtra were shot out in 30.2 overs. Services finished the day at 141 for four.

Mumbai’s travails continued as they were skittled out for 194 against Karnataka. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 77 as the rest of the batsmen including India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (7) and Prithvi Shaw (29) failed. Shaw survived an injury scare in an attempt to stop an overthrow, as he hurt his left shoulder and walked off the field. Karnataka were 79/3 at stumps with R Samarth (40 batting) and captain Karun Nair (0 batting) at the crease.

Riyan Parag, 18, hit a maiden first-class century, an unbeaten 104 off 219 balls – his first hundred in senior representative cricket – holding Assam together against Uttarakhand. Assam were 237/5 at stumps in the Group C tie. India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari got out for a duck, lasting just four balls, before being caught behind off Rituraj Singh, who struck twice in his third over as Andhra were reduced to 61/2 and finished on 82/2 after dismissing Rajasthan for a paltry 151.

Krunal Pandya-led Baroda scored 204 riding Deepak Hooda’s 86 and then Railways were 24/2 at close of play.

Kerala were tottering at 126/7 against Hyderabad while Himachal were bowled out for 175 by Madhya Pradesh who were on 87/4 at stumps on Day 1.

There was no play on the opening day in the games between Tripura and Odisha in Agartala and Chhattisgarh and Haryana in Raipur.