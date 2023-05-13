Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve Unique Milestone In T20s

New Delhi: 2023 Indian Premier League table toppers Gujarat Titans faced five-times champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium on May 12, Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden IPL century (103 not out) which helped MI beat GT by 27 runs. Meanwhile GT's bowler Rashid Khan bowled an incredible spell and took four wickets, the-24-year-old got rid off opening batters Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. In the 9th over of the game Rashid dismissed Nehal Wadhera on 15 runs in 7 balls and struck 1 four and 1 six.

Then finally in the 17th over, he snapped the key wicket of Tim David (5) by taking an easy return catch for his fourth wicket in the game.

Rashid Khan completes 550 wickets in T20 cricket

During the match, Rashid created history as he became first-ever spinner who took 550 wickets in T20 cricket. While legendary West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo sits at the top of the list, he has 615 wickets to his name. Followed by Sunil Narine, the right-arm off-spinner has 485 wickets to his name in T20s.

The Afghanistan superstar became just the third player in the history of the Indian Premier League to bag 4 wickets and score 75-plus runs in the same match.