Advertisement

Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve Unique Milestone In T20s

Rashid Khan Becomes First-ever Spinner To Achieve Historic T20 Milestone

Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve Unique Milestone In T20s
Updated: May 13, 2023 8:44 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: 2023 Indian Premier League table toppers Gujarat Titans faced five-times champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium on May 12, Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden IPL century (103 not out) which helped MI beat GT by 27 runs. Meanwhile GT's bowler Rashid Khan bowled an incredible spell and took four wickets, the-24-year-old got rid off opening batters Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. In the 9th over of the game Rashid dismissed Nehal Wadhera on 15 runs in 7 balls and struck 1 four and 1 six.

Then finally in the 17th over, he snapped the key wicket of Tim David (5) by taking an easy return catch for his fourth wicket in the game.

Rashid Khan completes 550 wickets in T20 cricket

During the match, Rashid created history as he became first-ever spinner who took 550 wickets in T20 cricket. While legendary West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo sits at the top of the list, he has 615 wickets to his name. Followed by Sunil Narine, the right-arm off-spinner has 485 wickets to his name in T20s.

The Afghanistan superstar became just the third player in the history of the Indian Premier League to bag 4 wickets and score 75-plus runs in the same match.

Rashid Khan scored 79 runs, highest score by No. 8 batter

Not only he took four wickets but also smashed a quickfire and unbeaten 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batter in the History of IPL. Before Rashid, Kolkata Knight Rider's Pat Cummins scored 66 runs, who also came at No. 8 position against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2021 fixture at the same venue. Followed by Harbhajan Singh, who scored 64 runs for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings in 2015 edition of IPL.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve Unique Milestone In T20s
MI Vs GT, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma Set To Make Comeback For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: Emotional Homecoming For Hardik Pandya At Wankhede But Beating MI Won't Be Easy For GT, Says Ravi Shastri
It's Not My Habit: Naveen Ul Haq Makes Huge Remark On Sledging Days After Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli
Suresh Raina Vouches For Yashasvi Jaiswal's Spot In India 2023 ODI World Cup Squad, Says Reminds Me Of Virender Sehwag
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve Unique Milestone In T20s

Rashid Khan Creates HISTORY, Becomes 1st Spinner To Achieve ...

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs GT 57 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Sco...

Star English Pacer Suffers Minor Injury Ahead Of Ashes 2023

Star English Pacer Suffers Minor Injury Ahead Of Ashes 2023...

AI-Made Oversized Avatars Of Indian Cricketers | IN PICS

AI-Made Oversized Avatars Of Indian Cricketers | IN PICS...

Advertisement