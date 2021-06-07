Sachin Tendulkar has over the years inspired many to take to the game. Not only has been an ambassador to the game but also arguably the greatest to have ever held the bat. It has been a dream of many to bowl to him and get his wicket. During a recent interaction on YouTube, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan expressed his desire to bowl to Tendulkar someday.

During the interaction on YouTube, the interviewer pointed to Rashid that Tendulkar had lost his wicket to a leg-spinner just once in his last 13 years of playing.

In reply, Rashid said: “That is why I want to bowl to him because he hardly used to get out to leg-spin. More than getting him out, it would be a huge pleasure to bowl to someone like Sachin Tendulkar. Getting him out or not out is a different thing, just bowling to him would be like a dream come true.”

Rashid, during the course of the interview, recalled bowling to former Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq and reckoned it was a huge moment for him.

“Definitely, as a spinner, you have an idea of the kind of deliveries you need to bowl to a particular batsman because everyone doesn’t play the ball the same way. Every batsman plays my leg-spin differently. So, I would need to study really hard how and where to bowl to him. Still, it would be a huge pleasure bowling to him. In 2015, I bowled a few balls to Inzamam-ul-Haq and troubled him a bit. Bowling to legends is a huge moment,” the Afghanistan spinner added.

Rashid is currently in Dubai where he is quarantining ahead of the Pakistan Super League.